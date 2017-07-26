Amazon has 1,200 area jobs to fill. Grab your resume and head to Kent for hiring event

Amazon’s Kent fulfillment center brought on 87 new workers at a hiring event at the end of May.
And now it’s having a bigger event to hire even more — more than 1,200 full-time and part-time positions need to be filled across the Puget Sound region, in fact.
Amazon plans to make thousands of on-the-spot job offers at 10 fulfillment centers across the nation on Aug. 2 for its first Jobs Day.
Kent is one of those locations — candidates can drop by the fulfillment center from 8 a.m. to noon.
And Amazon isn’t just hiring for Kent; it has roles in the DuPont and Sumner fulfillment centers available, too.
Company representatives will hold information sessions and tours for candidates interested in both full-time and part-time work.
In terms of benefits, employees who work more than 20 hours per week qualify for life and disability insurance, dental and vision insurance premiums paid in full by Amazon and funding toward medical insurance.
The company is hosting a Facebook Live event for those wanting to follow Jobs Day remotely. Just visit its Facebook page at facebook.com/amazon or follow on Twitter at twitter.com/amznfulfillment for live updates.
Amazon is offering 11 jobs in Washington online, as well, between Kent, Seattle, DuPont, Everett, Sumner and Renton.
Comments