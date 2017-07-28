A Chevron sign listing gas prices, in Miami Springs, Fla. earlier this year. Florida on Thursday was averaging $2.28 a gallon statewide.
Business

Driving on vacation? Pricey gas might shock you at state line or even next town

By Debbie Cockrell

dcockrell@thenewstribune.com

July 28, 2017 11:00 AM

Don’t expect gas to be cheaper at the next stop if you are driving on vacation this summer.

Fuel price monitoring service GasBuddy surveyed state border crossings to find the biggest differences in prices.

The stations between Liberty Lake, Washington, and Post Falls, Idaho — in towns about eight miles away — made GasBuddy’s one of biggest price differences, at 35 cents a gallon.

The most dramatic difference was among the stations between Needles, California, and Mohave Valley, Arizona — about six miles — at $1.70 a gallon.

“Generally, the price spread between states next to each other is the difference in state and local taxes, but can be enhanced if the two neighbors have different types of required gasoline from different regions,” Patrick DeHaan, GasBuddy senior petroleum analyst, said in the news release.

Washington’s state average price per gallon Thursday was $2.82 while Oregon’s was $2.66, according to GasBuddy. California was at $2.93 a gallon. Montana was at $2.35 and Utah at $2.41.

The cheapest state in the nation for gas Thursday was in South Carolina, at just under $2 a gallon.

On average, the price spread differed by an average 44 cents per gallon between the two sides of state lines nationwide, or $10 per tank, according to GasBuddy’s data.

State borders are one thing. Local bridges can span a bigger divide.

On Thursday, Gig Harbor’s average price was $2.93 a gallon, while Tacoma’s was $2.81. No big deal, right?

There was around a $1 per gallon difference among individual gas stations between the two locales listed at tacomagasprices.com, depending on which end of the Tacoma Narrows bridges your station was located.

Debbie Cockrell: 253-597-8364, @Debbie_Cockrell

