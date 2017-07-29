Ready for groceries delivered to your door? Albertsons pushing to make that happen

Bob Miller runs the second largest traditional grocery chain in the United States, and the 73-year-old CEO of Albertsons has big plans for it.
Here he talks about his own past and the future of the company, which faced major financial problems in the mid-2000s.
The Albertsons chain was split into three parts in 2006 and sold to different buyers. Minnesota-based Supervalu bought a group of the stores and a consortium of investors led by New York’s Cerberus Capital Management bought most of the remaining properties and formed a new company to run them.
Miller came back to run that company and led the reunion of the chain in 2013, after Supervalu gave up trying to make Albertsons profitable and sold its holdings to the Cerberus group.
Since then, Miller also has overseen a merger with California-based grocery giant Safeway.
Q: What about Albertsons made you want to stay?
A: I have a great love for this company, because I spent 30 years here. I was really disappointed with what happened over the years when one of the best companies in retail didn’t do well.
In ’06, I came back and wanted to see if we could do better with the stores we acquired, which were the worst stores. And here we are today, the second biggest private (grocery) company in the U.S. Growing and doing much better than I could’ve imagined.
Q: What was your secret to rebuilding the company?
A: No. 1, we put people in charge who took care of their customers and employees.
We have a decentralized model. The day we started, in ’06, we put presidents in each division. They knew how to run their stores, and they were much closer to their customers, so they knew the product that their customers wanted.
And we started improving almost the first day.
Certainly cleaning up the stores and motivating the people [helped] — making them feel good about working for us — because you can’t take care of the customer if the people that work for you don’t.
We’re basic grocery operators. We don’t have any secret formulas. It all comes back to people.
The truth is, I learned early on that if you’re nice to people, they’ll be nice to you. And if you’re nice to people, they’ll respond to what you want to do if you’re the boss.
And just over time, if you’re nice to people, you have the ability to go back and talk to people that you knew years earlier, and they’ll respond to you. They won’t think, “I don’t want to talk to that guy.”
Q: Have you reflected on what made the company go downhill? Mistakes that management made?
A: I think they got sidetracked.
Albertsons at one time was the best financial company in this industry. They had a strong balance sheet, lots of cash, they could have done anything they wanted.
I think, after Warren (McCain, a past CEO of Albertsons) left, they started not concentrating on the stores and worried about other things. I don’t like to mention names, but one of their CEOs, he really did a poor job of running good stores. Starting to centralize. And it was very screwed up when we got the stores back.
Q: How long did it take you to figure out your game plan on fixing it?
A: About five minutes.
We knew we were going to decentralize, put presidents in charge of each division with a staff. And they would have [profit and loss] responsibility and the ability to do what they needed to be successful.
A lot of them have stuck around. Even though some had retired, they came back, and they’re still here.
Q: Did you ask them to come back?
A: Oh, yeah.
When we started, the only person on the team was me. So, I had 600 stores and me. I had to get a team together, so I called a lot of people I knew who’d been very successful at Albertsons and other places, and we put together a great team.
Q: What are you plans for Albertsons now?
A: We’re aggressively remodeling our stores. We’ve touched over 200 stores last year, we’ll do over 200 more this year. …
We’re going to build 18 new stores this year. We’ll spend more than $1.4 billion this year in capital.
(In Boise,) we’re going to build the best grocery store in Idaho. One that people will be amazed at. It’ll be as good as any store in the U.S.
It’s 100,000 square feet. We’re going to have everything you would find in a traditional Albertsons, plus much more variety in fresh [food]. We’ll have most of the things you’ll find at Whole Foods. A great pharmacy. A great sit-down area with lots of prepared food. Probably a wine bar. And the variety will be unbelievable in the fresh.
Q: Do you think Albertsons is ready for Amazon, Aldi and other new competitors in retail?
A: There’s no end to new competitors. There’s no end to people closing and going away, too. ... I think it’s the normal course in our business.
Amazon, they’re going to certainly make Whole Foods better because [Whole Foods has] got a long way to go. They’ve been sinking like a rock. They need some help. We’ll see if Amazon can help them. But it just heightens the competitive environment.
Amazon, it’s amazing. They’re big, they can spend as much money as they want. But I think they’re after that last mile where they can [land] the customer, and we are, too.
We’re aggressively rolling out home delivery. At the end of this fiscal year, we’ll be in eight of the 10 biggest markets in the U.S. We’re going to spend lots of money on home delivery.
A place like Chicago, we’re No. 1 share in the supermarket sector. ... We’re going to work hard on home delivery, even though Amazon is, too, and lots of other people. We think we can compete in that space, because somebody can order the complete variety from our store.
And we have countertop service. When people order, they get a delivery window, and we take it to their kitchen counter. We think we have a good option, we just need to grow and do it fast, and we’re doing that.
Then, we’re going to have more click-and-collect. ... You order online, and then you pick it up, and the order will be ready for you at a specific time.
Q: How is home delivery doing in Boise?
A: Good.
It started out slow but it’s growing every week, and our comments are very positive, and we continue to see new customers.
Q: When will you be satisfied with where Albertsons is as a company?
A: Never.
Local Albertsons stores
There are four Albertsons-branded stores in the Tacoma area, with two in Thurston County, according to Albertsons store locator online, bit.ly/2tE4aRP.
