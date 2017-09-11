Business

Germany: Merkel's challenger lists red lines for governing

The Associated Press

September 11, 2017 2:30 AM

BERLIN

Chancellor Angela Merkel's center-left challenger is setting out what he says are non-negotiable aims for Germany's next government, among them ensuring equal pay for men and women and insisting that the retirement age mustn't rise beyond 67.

Martin Schulz also renewed Monday a pledge to oppose an "armament spiral" and said he won't commit to dedicating 2 percent of gross domestic product to defense spending.

The U.S. administration has stepped up pressure on NATO allies to reach that level, but Schulz's Social Democrats have questioned for months whether NATO ever agreed to it as a firm target.

Polls show the Social Democrats trailing Merkel's conservatives by 13-16 points before Germany's Sept. 24 election, suggesting that their best chance of governing is continuing as Merkel's junior coalition partners.

