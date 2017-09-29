Panera Bread’s delivery network is in operation for the South Sound.
Business

Panera adds more sites to its South Sound delivery network

By Debbie Cockrell

dcockrell@thenewstribune.com

September 29, 2017 4:26 PM

For those days when you want a bread bowl, but don’t want to go get it, Panera Bread has more good news for you.

We reported in July that deliveries (and delivery jobs) were coming to the South Sound as the company unrolled its delivery service.

That service is now in full swing.

Sites that now deliver (with some additional locales added):

▪ Auburn: Outlet Collection Way Southwest.

▪ Federal Way: South 320th Street.

▪ Lakewood: Lakewood Towne Center Boulevard Southwest.

▪ Olympia: Capital Mall Drive.

▪ Tacoma: Tacoma Mall.

▪ Lacey: Marvin Road Northeast.

▪ Tukwila: Southcenter Parkway.

Delivery is available within an eight-minute drive of a Panera. Deliveries from its lunch and dinner menu are scheduled between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m., Monday to Friday, with a $5 order minimum and $3 delivery service fee.

Go to delivery.panerabread.com for more information.

Debbie Cockrell: 253-597-8364, @Debbie_Cockrell

