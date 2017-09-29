UPS to hire hundreds as Tideflats warehouse opens for the holidays

International shipping giant United Parcel Service is looking to fill hundreds of positions in the coming months as it ramps up work at its new Tacoma package handling facility.
The 770,000-square-foot space on the Tacoma Tideflats is expected to employ between 800 to 1,200 people.
The company will host two hiring events:
▪ 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday (Sept. 30) at 5101 12th St. E., Tacoma.
▪ 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday (Oct. 14) at 5101 12th St. E., Tacoma.
UPS will be hiring part-time package handlers, driver helpers and full-time drivers on both dates, said UPS lead recruiter Nick Ripley.
“We are also hiring some seasonal drivers,” he said.
Several people from the UPS human resources and operations teams will be on site to interview candidates and discuss job opportunities at the massive warehouse.
Benefits for part-time jobs include health, vision and dental insurance.
Those interested in the jobs must visit UPSjobs.com and fill out an application, and bring two forms of identification to the hiring event.
