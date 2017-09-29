Business

UPS to hire hundreds as Tideflats warehouse opens for the holidays

By Kate Martin

kmartin@thenewstribune.com

September 29, 2017 5:08 PM

International shipping giant United Parcel Service is looking to fill hundreds of positions in the coming months as it ramps up work at its new Tacoma package handling facility.

The 770,000-square-foot space on the Tacoma Tideflats is expected to employ between 800 to 1,200 people.

The company will host two hiring events:

▪  10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday (Sept. 30) at 5101 12th St. E., Tacoma.

▪  10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday (Oct. 14) at 5101 12th St. E., Tacoma.

UPS will be hiring part-time package handlers, driver helpers and full-time drivers on both dates, said UPS lead recruiter Nick Ripley.

“We are also hiring some seasonal drivers,” he said.

Several people from the UPS human resources and operations teams will be on site to interview candidates and discuss job opportunities at the massive warehouse.

Benefits for part-time jobs include health, vision and dental insurance.

Those interested in the jobs must visit UPSjobs.com and fill out an application, and bring two forms of identification to the hiring event.

Kate Martin: 253-597-8542, @KateReports

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

If your gym clothes weren’t born in a coffee filter, hear this Tacoma company’s pitch

If your gym clothes weren’t born in a coffee filter, hear this Tacoma company’s pitch 1:31

If your gym clothes weren’t born in a coffee filter, hear this Tacoma company’s pitch
Renting in Tacoma's tight market for apartments 1:38

Renting in Tacoma's tight market for apartments
Amazon has a job that fits your life right now 0:43

Amazon has a job that fits your life right now

View More Video