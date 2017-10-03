Never hiked or cooked over camp stove but want to start? These sessions could help

With the flood of those new lifetime senior national park passes bought before the rate increased, presumably there are a lot of “new” hikers or others who want to rediscover the hiking life.
Or, maybe you’ve watched hiking movies or documentaries on Netflix and are ready to make it your life’s goal to hike, from start to finish, some substantial trails.
Or, you just need to get out and stretch your legs before the rains kick into high gear.
Outdoor gear retailer REI might tell you to stop binge-watching TV on the couch and start planning.
Plenty of hiking and/or camping sessions are planned at REI’s Tacoma and Olympia locations this month. Events are free. Space is limited at the sessions, so register online at rei.com/learn.html.
A sampling from REI’s online calendar:
▪ Hiking the Pacific Crest Trail basics: 6:30 p.m. Thursday (Oct. 5), Tacoma REI, 3825 S. Steele St.; 6:30 p.m. Oct. 16, Olympia REI, 625 Black Lake Blvd. SW.
Topics covered: “Planning everything from a weekend hike to an extended backpacking trip or thru hike.”
▪ Pacific Northwest camping basics: 6:30 p.m. Monday (Oct. 9), Olympia REI
Topics covered: “Diverse camping opportunities in Washington, Oregon and Idaho as well as covering the basics: Pacific Northwest essentials, gear and equipment, local activities, regional resources and great areas to camp.”
▪ Pacific Northwest hiking basics: 6:30 p.m. Oct. 12, Tacoma REI.
Topics covered: “Learn about how to plan your hike, navigate permitting and better understand what challenges and rewards you may find on your hike.”
▪ Camp cooking basics: 6:30 p.m., Oct. 19, Olympia REI
Topics covered: “Introductory class on campsite cooking. ... Learn how to set up your camp kitchen and create easy and fun meals everyone will enjoy.”
Debbie Cockrell: 253-597-8364, @Debbie_Cockrell
