What are they building by Whole Foods in University Place?

The Village at Chambers Bay is filling out.
The mixed-use complex that welcomed Whole Foods to University Place in 2015 will welcome a national fast-casual Mexican restaurant and an East Coast urgent-care clinic.
Qdoba Grill and CityMD could open early next year in a building kitty corner from Whole Foods at 3515 Bridgeport Way W.
The two businesses will be among several tenants occupying two buildings under construction at The Village at Chambers Bay. The sprawling complex is anchored by grocer Whole Foods, apartments and the city’s library.
Altogether, the two new buildings will split about 17,000 square feet among eight retail spaces, said University Place principal planner Kevin Briske.
The Seattle-based development group Versus Partners, which built Whole Foods, is behind this latest project.
The property owners did not return a request for comment.
With locations in 48 states, Qdoba offers a menu of customizable burritos, tacos, salads and quesadillas. Another will open in Tacoma’s Westgate Shopping Center in the coming months.
CityMD will operate the urgent care clinic. The company is the largest urgent-care provider in the New York metro area, and has three locations in Washington state, the nearest in Federal Way.
The company has a business partnership with CHI Franciscan Health in expanding its network of urgent-care centers here, according to a news release from Franciscan concerning the opening of its Federal Way location.
Just across Bridgeport Way, a five-floor, mixed-use building with two levels of underground parking is under construction. The company just started working on the parking garage, Briske said.
The building’s 125 units and 10,000 square feet of ground-floor retail could open in early 2019.
Kate Martin: 253-597-8542, @KateReports
Comments