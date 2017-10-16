Job alert: Amazon hiring again. About 2,500 seasonal jobs available in South Sound

More Videos

Take a sneak peek inside an Amazon fulfillment center 1:05

Take a sneak peek inside an Amazon fulfillment center

Pause
Harbor Greens finds niche in crowded grocery marketplace 1:30

Harbor Greens finds niche in crowded grocery marketplace

Nearly 90 years old, Rankos' drug store still the place to be 2:13

Nearly 90 years old, Rankos' drug store still the place to be

Puyallup would be left holding the bag after lawsuit, lawyer tells city council 1:13

Puyallup would be left holding the bag after lawsuit, lawyer tells city council

'Doesn't get any better watching the tape,' says UW coach Chris Petersen of the Huskies' upset to Arizona State 1:42

'Doesn't get any better watching the tape,' says UW coach Chris Petersen of the Huskies' upset to Arizona State

A visit from Richard Sherman makes a little girl's day 1:11

A visit from Richard Sherman makes a little girl's day

Family dog emerges alive and well after Santa Rosa fire destroyed home 0:39

Family dog emerges alive and well after Santa Rosa fire destroyed home

No room at the Thurston County jail 1:40

No room at the Thurston County jail

Amazing light displays above storms captivates NASA 4:19

Amazing light displays above storms captivates NASA

Talking 'Star Wars', confederate statues and D.C. budget battles with Derek Kilmer | Capitol Happy Hour 10:15

Talking 'Star Wars', confederate statues and D.C. budget battles with Derek Kilmer | Capitol Happy Hour

  • Take a sneak peek inside an Amazon fulfillment center

    The Amazon U.S. fulfillment network consists of more than 50 fulfillment centers, over 20 sortation centers and more than 90,000 full-time employees. The company is hiring around 2,500 people in the South Sound for the holiday shopping season.

The Amazon U.S. fulfillment network consists of more than 50 fulfillment centers, over 20 sortation centers and more than 90,000 full-time employees. The company is hiring around 2,500 people in the South Sound for the holiday shopping season. Amazon Courtesy
The Amazon U.S. fulfillment network consists of more than 50 fulfillment centers, over 20 sortation centers and more than 90,000 full-time employees. The company is hiring around 2,500 people in the South Sound for the holiday shopping season. Amazon Courtesy

Business

Job alert: Amazon hiring again. About 2,500 seasonal jobs available in South Sound

By Kate Martin

kmartin@thenewstribune.com

October 16, 2017 3:01 PM

Amazon will be hiring about 2,500 people in the South Sound for a variety of positions as it ramps up for the holiday shopping season.

The internet retail giant is hiring 120,000 seasonal workers across the country.

Those hired could work in the company’s network of fulfillment centers, sortation centers or customer service sites.

Last year, the company shifted thousands of temporary hires into full-time positions.

Amazon has 75 fulfillment centers across the nation. Locally, the company is hiring for seasonal positions in Tacoma, Sumner, Kent, Renton and South Seattle.

Those interested can sign up online, www.amazondelivers.jobs. Hourly pay for a seasonal warehouse worker starts at $13.25 an hour, according to the website.

Kate Martin: 253-597-8542, @KateReports

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Take a sneak peek inside an Amazon fulfillment center 1:05

Take a sneak peek inside an Amazon fulfillment center

Pause
Harbor Greens finds niche in crowded grocery marketplace 1:30

Harbor Greens finds niche in crowded grocery marketplace

Nearly 90 years old, Rankos' drug store still the place to be 2:13

Nearly 90 years old, Rankos' drug store still the place to be

Puyallup would be left holding the bag after lawsuit, lawyer tells city council 1:13

Puyallup would be left holding the bag after lawsuit, lawyer tells city council

'Doesn't get any better watching the tape,' says UW coach Chris Petersen of the Huskies' upset to Arizona State 1:42

'Doesn't get any better watching the tape,' says UW coach Chris Petersen of the Huskies' upset to Arizona State

A visit from Richard Sherman makes a little girl's day 1:11

A visit from Richard Sherman makes a little girl's day

Family dog emerges alive and well after Santa Rosa fire destroyed home 0:39

Family dog emerges alive and well after Santa Rosa fire destroyed home

No room at the Thurston County jail 1:40

No room at the Thurston County jail

Amazing light displays above storms captivates NASA 4:19

Amazing light displays above storms captivates NASA

Talking 'Star Wars', confederate statues and D.C. budget battles with Derek Kilmer | Capitol Happy Hour 10:15

Talking 'Star Wars', confederate statues and D.C. budget battles with Derek Kilmer | Capitol Happy Hour

  • Take a sneak peek inside an Amazon fulfillment center

    The Amazon U.S. fulfillment network consists of more than 50 fulfillment centers, over 20 sortation centers and more than 90,000 full-time employees. The company is hiring around 2,500 people in the South Sound for the holiday shopping season.

Take a sneak peek inside an Amazon fulfillment center

View More Video