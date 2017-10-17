Jack in the Box is coming back at new site next month

Fear not, Jack in the Box fans in Lakewood. A certain burger stand’s closure is not permanent.
Franchise owner Steve Wazny says a new Jack in the Box is under construction at 11023 Bridgeport Way SW, with the goal of opening around Nov. 9.
The old location, 9815 Gravelly Lake Drive SW, with a restaurant in operation at the site for decades, closed Oct. 8.
“Our lease was up and we had an opportunity to build, so we took it,” Wazny told The News Tribune. “Same clientele, same neighborhood, and the street’s a little bit easier to navigate.
“That location was one of our smallest, and the new one is larger and updated.”
The menu also gets an update, with perhaps a certain current star item.
“You know, the old location closed right before the rollout of the new ribeye burger,” Wazny said.
