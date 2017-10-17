Jack in the Box plans a new restaurant next month at 11023 Bridgeport Way SW.
Jack in the Box plans a new restaurant next month at 11023 Bridgeport Way SW. Glenn Koenig MCT file, 2014
Jack in the Box plans a new restaurant next month at 11023 Bridgeport Way SW. Glenn Koenig MCT file, 2014

Business

Jack in the Box is coming back at new site next month

By Debbie Cockrell

dcockrell@thenewstribune.com

October 17, 2017 12:00 PM

Fear not, Jack in the Box fans in Lakewood. A certain burger stand’s closure is not permanent.

Franchise owner Steve Wazny says a new Jack in the Box is under construction at 11023 Bridgeport Way SW, with the goal of opening around Nov. 9.

The old location, 9815 Gravelly Lake Drive SW, with a restaurant in operation at the site for decades, closed Oct. 8.

“Our lease was up and we had an opportunity to build, so we took it,” Wazny told The News Tribune. “Same clientele, same neighborhood, and the street’s a little bit easier to navigate.

“That location was one of our smallest, and the new one is larger and updated.”

The menu also gets an update, with perhaps a certain current star item.

“You know, the old location closed right before the rollout of the new ribeye burger,” Wazny said.

Debbie Cockrell: 253-597-8364, @Debbie_Cockrell

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Take a sneak peek inside an Amazon fulfillment center

    The Amazon U.S. fulfillment network consists of more than 50 fulfillment centers, over 20 sortation centers and more than 90,000 full-time employees. The company is hiring around 2,500 people in the South Sound for the holiday shopping season.

Take a sneak peek inside an Amazon fulfillment center

Take a sneak peek inside an Amazon fulfillment center 1:05

Take a sneak peek inside an Amazon fulfillment center
Harbor Greens finds niche in crowded grocery marketplace 1:30

Harbor Greens finds niche in crowded grocery marketplace
If your gym clothes weren’t born in a coffee filter, hear this Tacoma company’s pitch 1:31

If your gym clothes weren’t born in a coffee filter, hear this Tacoma company’s pitch

View More Video