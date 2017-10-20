Watch and see whether Kohl’s brings its Amazon experiments here

Are a couple of new Amazon-related projects coming to a Kohl’s near you? Time will tell.
On its corporate blog this week, Kohl’s touted two projects with the mega online retailer:
▪ The Amazon Smart Home Experience — an Amazon store within a Kohl’s outlet— at 10 stores across Los Angeles and Chicago.
▪ An Amazon merchandise returns program, also in the Los Angeles and Chicago markets.
The smart-home kiosks inside the Kohl’s stores will offer Amazon devices, accessories and smart home accessories and services from Amazon.
The 1,000-square-foot areas will provide “a hands-on, interactive and engaging array of smart home products with a variety of Amazon devices, including Amazon Echo, Echo Dot, Amazon Fire TV, Fire tablets and more,” according to a Kohl’s news release.
What might interest customers more is being able to take their Amazon returns to Kohl’s, instead of carting them to a parcel drop-off site.
In an announcement in September, Kohl’s Chief Administrative Officer Richard Schepp said the returns program will allow customers to bring unpackaged Amazon returns to Kohl’s, which will pack, ship and return them to Amazon for free.
A corporate media representative said there were no details to share “at this time” about plans for the Tacoma-area stores, or when we might expect these projects here.
But, the Amazon programs plan to expand to “dozens more stores,” the rep said.
Stay tuned.
Debbie Cockrell: 253-597-8364, @Debbie_Cockrell
