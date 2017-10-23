Little Rock plays up its ‘breakup’ with Amazon with Seattle kiss-off

More Videos 0:13 A good-natured brush-off of Amazon Pause 1:49 Tacoma makes pitch for Amazon's HQ2 0:33 Listeria is rare but dangerous 1:30 Harbor Greens finds niche in crowded grocery marketplace 1:05 Take a sneak peek inside an Amazon fulfillment center 0:32 Deputies investigate shooting in Parkland apartment 10:15 Talking 'Star Wars', confederate statues and D.C. budget battles with Derek Kilmer | Capitol Happy Hour 2:22 Russell Wilson on his trick-play TD to Richardson, go-ahead score to Baldwin at NYG 0:22 Heavy rain amplifies Snoqualmie Falls 0:39 Family dog emerges alive and well after Santa Rosa fire destroyed home Video Link copy Embed Code copy

A good-natured brush-off of Amazon A small plane towed a banner over downtown Seattle Monday that reads, "Hey Amazon, it's not you, it's us." The message is believed to be a jab from Little Rock, Arkansas, which recently pulled out of a nationwide search by the online giant to locate a second headquarters. The city is using its "breakup" to launching new branding campaign. A small plane towed a banner over downtown Seattle Monday that reads, "Hey Amazon, it's not you, it's us." The message is believed to be a jab from Little Rock, Arkansas, which recently pulled out of a nationwide search by the online giant to locate a second headquarters. The city is using its "breakup" to launching new branding campaign.

