The old Elks Lodge in downtown Tacoma, November 17, 2015. McMenamin's, a Portland-based developer of brew pubs and hotels, plans to rehabilitate the building and open it as a brew pub and hotel in 2019.
Business

No, construction hasn’t started on McMenamins, but they are looking for artists

By Kate Martin

kmartin@thenewstribune.com

October 25, 2017 8:00 AM

While there’s no definitive start date for the Elks Lodge renovation — owner McMenamins has said it will begin this month — there is another sign the project could be moving forward.

The Portland-based developer announced it’s seeking Tacoma-area artists to paint expansive murals within the Beaux-Arts-style building at 565 Broadway.

In its call for proposals, McMenamins says artists will need to illustrate historic scenes and be proficient in figurative work for artwork that will decorate the 102-year-old lodge.

“Almost all subject matter is based on specific people, so paintings often have at least one or more people in them,” the call states.

Fanciful artwork decorates almost all of the company’s more than 50 locations throughout Washington and Oregon.

McMenamins said it relies on a “team of historians” to provide inspiration to the artists in the form of historic photos and subject matter.

“The intersection of the people, the history, and the artist’s personal style produces paintings that are sometimes surreal, humorous, or at other times moving,” the call for artists states.

Those interested in these commissioned positions should be available to start within the next few months. The typical scale for murals is about 38 by 48 inches and “sometimes much larger.”

Artists are encouraged to look at artwork at nearby McMenmins properties, including The Anderson School in Bothell.

For more information, contact McMenamins via email at artsdept@mcmenamins.com. For examples of artwork, log on to mcmenamins.com.

When the project is complete, McMenamins envisions a 44-room property with event space, live music and historic artwork.

 

Kate Martin: 253-597-8542

  Comments  

