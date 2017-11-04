Tehaleh marks five years with a second elementary school. Are more businesses on the way?

More Videos 1:57 Signing up for insurance through Washington's Health Benefit Exchange? Here are some tips Pause 3:37 New elementary school breaks ground in Tehaleh in Sumner 1:17 Climbing atop the Tacoma Dome to fly the Garth flag 2:47 Highlights as Kyle Cramer, George Johnston lift Puyallup past AMV to state playoffs 2:52 An exclusive interview with Garth Brooks 1:08 A Gig Harbor woman sentenced for fatally poisoning her stepson on accident 1:58 Pete Carroll says Earl Thomas out for Sunday's game vs Redskins; Chancellor, Wagner should play 0:14 Accused killer of JBLM soldier appears in court 10:15 Talking 'Star Wars', confederate statues and D.C. budget battles with Derek Kilmer | Capitol Happy Hour 1:12 Satisfying look at city crews filling in potholes Video Link copy Embed Code copy

New elementary school breaks ground in Tehaleh in Sumner The $28 million school will be built to serve 550 students, kindergarten through fifth grade The $28 million school will be built to serve 550 students, kindergarten through fifth grade Allison Needles aneedles@thepuyallupherald.com

