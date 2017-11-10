Boeing hiring for manufacturing jobs, but won’t say how many

Boeing is looking for workers to fill open manufacturing positions, but won’t say how many.
People with experience in construction, precision machining and welding, or as auto or aircraft mechanics or in similar professions are encouraged to apply.
Recruiters will interview applicants at four hiring events throughout the state, including Nov. 20 in Tacoma. One of the events will be Saturday (Nov. 11) in Yakima.
Boeing has relationships with the technical colleges and organizations holding the events, which give students a chance to learn about careers at Boeing, spokesman Tom Kim said.
Never miss a local story.
Boeing has laid off workers or shifted its workforce to out-of-state locations.
“These sessions will help students and others learn more about Boeing and our job opportunities as we do have need in certain areas right now in Puget Sound,” Kim said via email.
“We continue to hire in critical areas. And we’ve made reductions in other areas—all part of balancing our business needs.”
Those attending the job fairs should bring updated resumes.
The events will be:
▪ Saturday (Nov. 11) at 8:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. at the Yakima Valley Technical Skill Center, 1120 S. 18th St., Yakima.
▪ Monday (Nov. 20) at 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. at Pierce County WorkSource, 1305 Tacoma Ave. S., Tacoma.
▪ Nov. 27 at 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. at Snohomish County WorkSource, 3201 Smith Ave., Everett.
▪ Nov. 29 at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. at Olympic College, 1600 Chester Ave., Bremerton.
Kate Martin: 253-597-8542, @KateReports
Comments