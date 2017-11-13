Black Friday has already started. Are you already too late to find what’s on your list?

More Videos 1:57 A lighthearted look at Black Friday madness Pause 1:38 A look at Amazon Key, a new in-home delivery service 0:47 Strong winds knock down trees on Key Peninsula 0:22 Apartment floor collapses during student party in Denton, Texas 5:44 NFL's Thursday night football is an inhumane farce 2:42 Richard Sherman out for Seahawks season with ruptured Achilles 2:06 Pete Carroll on physical toll Seahawks incurred, particularly losing Sherman for season 0:54 Farmland guaranteed long life after Land Trust protection 4:19 Amazing light displays above storms captivates NASA 0:25 Cascade Christian tailback Tyquan Coleman talks about his team's wild win over Nooksack Valley Video Link copy Embed Code copy

A lighthearted look at Black Friday madness More than 90 million people take advantage of Black Friday deals, undeterred by the fact that more people are injured or killed in shopping-related accidents than by sharks each year. Here’s a look at last year's madness of Black Friday shopping at stores nationwide. More than 90 million people take advantage of Black Friday deals, undeterred by the fact that more people are injured or killed in shopping-related accidents than by sharks each year. Here’s a look at last year's madness of Black Friday shopping at stores nationwide. Nicole L. Cvetnic and Meta Viers McClatchy

