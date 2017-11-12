Myanmar's Suu Kyi now benefits from Southeast Asia's silence

FILE - Nov. 11, 2017, file photo, Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi arrives at Clark International Airport, north of Manila, Philippines to attend the 31st ASEAN Summit and Related Summits in Manila. When Suu Kyi led the fight for democracy against Myanmar’s despotic military rulers two decades ago, she bristled at the collective reluctance of Southeast Asian governments to intervene in her nation’s plight. Today, Suu Kyi leads Myanmar. And when she attends the ASEAN summit on Monday, Nov. 13, 2017, she’s likely to be counting on the bloc to keep silent amid international criticism of her government’s role in the exodus of more than 600,000 Rohingya Muslims from Myanmar to Bangladesh. Bullit Marquez, File AP Photo