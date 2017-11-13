Jittery French honor 130 killed in Paris attacks, 2 years on

French President Emmanuel Macron and Paris mayor Anne Hidalgo, left, stand in front of a commemorative plaque facing the 'Le Carillon' bar and 'Le Petit Cambodge' restaurant during a ceremony marking the second anniversary of the Paris attacks, Monday Nov.13 2017. Macron, Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo and victims' families are paying homage to 130 people killed two years ago when Islamic State extremists attacked the City of Light. Etienne Laurent, Pool via AP)