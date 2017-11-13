Business

Climate talks enter 2nd week as report shows emissions rise

The Associated Press

November 13, 2017 1:42 AM

BONN, Germany

Talks aimed at agreeing the rules countries have to play by in global efforts to curb climate change are going into their second week, with observers hoping that a meeting of ministers Wednesday will provide a political boost.

Diplomats, environmentalists and businesses from 195 countries are thrashing out details to implement the 2015 Paris climate accord during the Nov. 6-17 talks in Bonn, Germany.

While big decisions won't be taken until next year's meeting in Poland, negotiators need to make progress on complex issues including transparency and setting new emissions targets to meet the goal of keeping global warming significantly below 2 degrees Celsius (3.6 Fahrenheit).

Green campaigners cited a new report released Monday showing growing carbon emissions as evidence that greater efforts are needed to achieve the Paris target.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • A look at Amazon Key, a new in-home delivery service

    A promotional video outlines the features of Amazon's Key service, which allows deliveries inside Prime customers' homes. A starter kit includes an indoor security camera and a smart lock that can be operated remotely.

A look at Amazon Key, a new in-home delivery service

A look at Amazon Key, a new in-home delivery service 1:38

A look at Amazon Key, a new in-home delivery service
Signing up for insurance through Washington's Health Benefit Exchange? Here are some tips 1:57

Signing up for insurance through Washington's Health Benefit Exchange? Here are some tips
A good-natured brush-off of Amazon 0:13

A good-natured brush-off of Amazon

View More Video