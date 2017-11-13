Business

Georgia college expands training program for truck drivers

The Associated Press

November 13, 2017 4:05 AM

ALBANY, Ga.

A Georgia college is expanding its training program for commercial truck drivers as the U.S. faces a national trucker shortage.

WALB-TV reports Albany Technical College plans to increase the number of seats in its commercial driving program by a third starting in January. The college's dean for Academic Affairs, Emmett Griswold, says demand for truck drivers is so high that graduates of the eight-week program typically have no problem finding a job.

The American Trucking Association says it expects 50,000 new commercial truckers will be needed in the U.S. by the end of 2017.

Griswold says firms looking to hire new truck drivers have been calling Albany Tech weeks before graduation.

