Grains lower, livestock lower

The Associated Press

November 13, 2017 7:40 AM

CHICAGO

Grain futures were lower Monday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade.

Wheat for Dec. delivery was off 8.20 cents at $4.24 a bushel; Dec corn fell .20 cent 3.4220 a bushel; December oats was off .40 cent at $2.7260 a bushel while Nov. soybeans lost 4 cents at $9.7360 a bushel.

Beef and pork were lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

December live cattle was down 1.95 cents at $1.1988 a pound; November feeder cattle was off .60 cent at $1.58 a pound; December lean hogs lost .43 cent at $.6205 a pound.

