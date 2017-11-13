New Jersey governor-elect's transition full of minorities

New Jersey Gov.-elect Phil Murphy's transition team is full of minorities and women.
The Democrat on Monday released a list of leaders who comprise 14 committees that will help develop a blueprint for Murphy's administration.
Murphy says his transition team "mirrors the diversity, talent and potential of New Jersey."
Transition director Jose Lozano says the members will get to work crafting a blueprint to "strengthen our economy and make it fair again." Their goal is to hit the ground running when Murphy takes office on Jan. 16.
Former U.S. Attorney for New Jersey Paul Fishman is on the law and justice committee, while union leaders comprise the labor and workforce development panel.
