Casper homeless shelter breaking ground on new facility

The Associated Press

November 13, 2017 7:41 AM

CASPER, Wyo.

Officials at Casper's only emergency homeless shelter say they are set to break ground on a new 22,000-square-foot (2,044-square-meter) facility that will double the shelter's capacity.

The Casper Star-Tribune reports Wyoming Rescue Mission will begin work on the new facility Tuesday.

Executive Director Brad Hopkins says the shelter has struggled with overcrowding for the past six years.

Currently, the shelter has space for 80 beds for both emergency and long-term residents in rehabilitation programs.

Along with more beds, the new facility will have a larger kitchen and dining room, a computer lab, classrooms and areas where clients can meet with case managers.

The current facility will be remodeled and continue housing the women's residential program.

The new facility will cost Wyoming Rescue Mission's about $8 million.

