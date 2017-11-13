Business

Maine fishermen can catch as many scallops in coming year

The Associated Press

November 13, 2017 9:20 AM

PORTLAND, Maine

Maine is allowing scallop fishermen to catch the same amount of scallops in the coming season as they did in the previous one.

The Maine Department of Marine Resources says its advisory council has approved the specifications for the 2017-18 scallop fishing season. Last year, fishermen were allowed to harvested 15 gallons of scallops per day in the Cobscook Bay area and 10 gallons per day in the rest of the state.

Those numbers will hold in the coming season. The scallop season will begin on Dec. 1 and last until April 15.

Like most years, there will be many areas along the coast that are restricted to scallopers.

Fishermen have harvested more than 490,000 pounds of scallop meat in each of the past four years.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • A look at Amazon Key, a new in-home delivery service

    A promotional video outlines the features of Amazon's Key service, which allows deliveries inside Prime customers' homes. A starter kit includes an indoor security camera and a smart lock that can be operated remotely.

A look at Amazon Key, a new in-home delivery service

A look at Amazon Key, a new in-home delivery service 1:38

A look at Amazon Key, a new in-home delivery service
Signing up for insurance through Washington's Health Benefit Exchange? Here are some tips 1:57

Signing up for insurance through Washington's Health Benefit Exchange? Here are some tips
A good-natured brush-off of Amazon 0:13

A good-natured brush-off of Amazon

View More Video