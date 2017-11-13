Maine fishermen can catch as many scallops in coming year

Maine is allowing scallop fishermen to catch the same amount of scallops in the coming season as they did in the previous one.
The Maine Department of Marine Resources says its advisory council has approved the specifications for the 2017-18 scallop fishing season. Last year, fishermen were allowed to harvested 15 gallons of scallops per day in the Cobscook Bay area and 10 gallons per day in the rest of the state.
Those numbers will hold in the coming season. The scallop season will begin on Dec. 1 and last until April 15.
Like most years, there will be many areas along the coast that are restricted to scallopers.
Fishermen have harvested more than 490,000 pounds of scallop meat in each of the past four years.
