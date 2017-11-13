Business

Kodiak City Council raises sales tax cap by 300 percent

The Associated Press

November 13, 2017 11:13 PM

KODIAK, Alaska

The Kodiak City Council has voted to raise the city's sales tax cap by 300 percent to address a $2.8 million budget deficit.

The Kodiak Daily Mirror reports that the raise means sales tax will be collected on the first $3,000 of a transaction, up from $750. The increase lifts the maximum amount of sales tax that can be paid in a single transaction from $52.50 to $210.

The City Council on Thursday also approved an exemption for residential and commercial property rentals from the tax cap increase.

In addition to slashing at the budget deficit, the council says the cap increase will fund future capital needs, including vehicle and equipment replacements, sewer lift stations and the St. Herman Harbor replacement.

Some community members are concerned that the increase will depress retail sales.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • A lighthearted look at Black Friday madness

    More than 90 million people take advantage of Black Friday deals, undeterred by the fact that more people are injured or killed in shopping-related accidents than by sharks each year. Here’s a look at last year's madness of Black Friday shopping at stores nationwide.

A lighthearted look at Black Friday madness

A lighthearted look at Black Friday madness 1:57

A lighthearted look at Black Friday madness
A look at Amazon Key, a new in-home delivery service 1:38

A look at Amazon Key, a new in-home delivery service
Signing up for insurance through Washington's Health Benefit Exchange? Here are some tips 1:57

Signing up for insurance through Washington's Health Benefit Exchange? Here are some tips

View More Video