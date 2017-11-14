Oakland Raiders owner Mark Davis, center, pretends to play air guitar beside Nevada Gov. Brian Sandoval, left, and NFL Commissioner Roger Godell during a ceremonial groundbreaking for the Raiders' stadium Monday, Nov. 13, 2017, in Las Vegas. After years of planning, dealing and getting millions in public financing approved, the team broke ground on a 65,000-seat domed stadium in Las Vegas, across the freeway from the city's world-famous casinos.
Oakland Raiders owner Mark Davis, center, pretends to play air guitar beside Nevada Gov. Brian Sandoval, left, and NFL Commissioner Roger Godell during a ceremonial groundbreaking for the Raiders' stadium Monday, Nov. 13, 2017, in Las Vegas. After years of planning, dealing and getting millions in public financing approved, the team broke ground on a 65,000-seat domed stadium in Las Vegas, across the freeway from the city's world-famous casinos. John Locher AP Photo
Business

Raiders mark new chapter with Vegas stadium groundbreaking

Associated Press

November 14, 2017 12:45 AM

LAS VEGAS

The Oakland Raiders have broken ground on a new stadium in Las Vegas, just across the freeway from the city's world-famous casinos.

The ceremony that marked the start of a new chapter for the team balanced the glitz that Las Vegas is known for and the tragedy from which it is still recovering.

Las Vegas entertainer Wayne Newton, New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft and Hall of Famer Howie Long attended the event, and so did police, firefighters, EMTs and other members of the local community. Fifty-eight beams of light shone behind the stage, each representing one of the victims of the Oct. 1 shooting that rattled the city.

The Raiders want to start the 2020 season at the new 65,000-seat venue that's being partially funded by a tax increase.

