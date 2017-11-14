FILE - In this Sept. 21, 2016, file photo, an oil tanker approaches the new Jetty during the launch of a $650 million oil facility in Fujairah, United Arab Emirates. The state-run Abu Dhabi National Oil Co. will put a minority stake in its gas station subsidiary up on the local stock market. The company made the announcement on Monday, Nov. 13, 2017, saying 10 percent of ADNOC Distribution will go onto the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange pending regulatory approval.
Business

US oil and gas 'resurgence' expected as global demand grows

The Associated Press

November 14, 2017 2:17 AM

LONDON

A global energy watchdog says it expects the U.S. to become the undisputed world leader in oil and gas production after a resurgence in its industry to meet growing demand.

The report from the Paris-based International Energy Agency also predicts that solar power will become the cheapest source of new electricity generation and that the boom years for coal are over.

In what could come as grim news for officials attending global climate talks in Bonn, Germany, the IEA expects oil demand to keep rising until 2040. Natural gas use will grow quickly, by 40 percent by 2040.

IEA Executive Director Fatih Birol said "it is far too early to write the obituary of oil, as growth for trucks, aviation, petrochemicals, shipping and aviation keep pushing demand higher."

