Israeli police launch investigation into drone company

The Associated Press

November 14, 2017 3:46 AM

JERUSALEM

Israeli police have opened an investigation into an Israeli drone company regarding its dealings with a "significant client."

Police did not elaborate in their statement about Yavne-based Aeronautics Ltd on Tuesday and said a gag order had been imposed on the case.

Earlier this year, the Defense Ministry suspended some of Aeronautics Ltd's export licenses to one of its clients abroad. Israeli media identified the client as Azerbaijan.

Reports at the time said the move came following a complaint that one of the drones, armed with explosives, landed near a military post in neighboring Armenia during a demonstration. The "suicide" or Kamikaze drones carry explosives and are designed to dive into their targets.

Aeronautics Ltd said it will fully cooperate with police and hope the investigation will be swift.

