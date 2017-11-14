Business

Markets Right Now: US stocks open lower on Wall Street

The Associated Press

November 14, 2017 6:43 AM

NEW YORK

The latest on developments in financial markets (All times local):

9:35 a.m.

Stocks are opening lower on Wall Street as technology companies, banks and retailers sink.

TJX Companies, the parent company of T.J. Maxx and Marshalls, slumped 4.5 percent early Tuesday after reporting revenue and earnings that missed analysts' estimates.

Dick's Sporting Goods reported a solid quarter but was down 5.9 percent after saying its earnings per share could drop as much as 20 percent next year.

The Standard & Poor's 500 index fell 10 points, or 0.4 percent, to 2,574.

The Dow Jones industrial average lost 73 points, or 0.3 percent, to 23,367. The Nasdaq composite index fell 27 points, or 0.4 percent, to 6,729.

