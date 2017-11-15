Business

Grains mixed, livestock lower

The Associated Press

November 15, 2017 6:46 AM

CHICAGO

Grain futures were mixed Wednesday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade.

Wheat for Dec. delivery was off 2 cents at $4.26 a bushel; Dec corn gained .40 cent 3.38 a bushel; December oats was down 1.60 cents at $2.7440 a bushel while Jan. soybeans gained 3.60 cents at $9.7140 a bushel.

Beef and pork were lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

December live cattle was down .38 cent at $1.1913 a pound; November feeder cattle was off .20 cent at $1.5743 a pound; December lean hogs gained .08 cent at $.6005 a pound.

