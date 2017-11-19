South Sound Business People

▪ Johnson Stone & Pagano, in Fircrest, has announced the addition of Jeanne Sacks, CPA to the firm. She has more than 25 years of accounting and tax experience with a focus on closely held businesses, individuals, estates and trusts. She received her bachelor’s degree from Saint Martin’s University.
Compiled by Mary Anderson, staff writer
