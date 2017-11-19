Jeanne Sacks
Jeanne Sacks Courtesy
Jeanne Sacks Courtesy

Business

South Sound Business People

By Compiled by Mary Anderson, staff writer

November 19, 2017 07:57 AM

UPDATED 3 HOURS 3 MINUTES AGO

▪  Johnson Stone & Pagano, in Fircrest, has announced the addition of Jeanne Sacks, CPA to the firm. She has more than 25 years of accounting and tax experience with a focus on closely held businesses, individuals, estates and trusts. She received her bachelor’s degree from Saint Martin’s University.

Compiled by Mary Anderson, staff writer

The News Tribune publishes hires and promotions at the professional and management levels. It recognizes honors at the state or national level awarded by independent professional or trade associations and appointments to corporate or civic boards. To submit information email mary.anderson@thenewstribune.com. All submissions become the property of The News Tribune and may be published in any form.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • A lighthearted look at Black Friday madness

    More than 90 million people take advantage of Black Friday deals, undeterred by the fact that more people are injured or killed in shopping-related accidents than by sharks each year. Here’s a look at last year's madness of Black Friday shopping at stores nationwide.

A lighthearted look at Black Friday madness

A lighthearted look at Black Friday madness 1:57

A lighthearted look at Black Friday madness
A look at Amazon Key, a new in-home delivery service 1:38

A look at Amazon Key, a new in-home delivery service
Signing up for insurance through Washington's Health Benefit Exchange? Here are some tips 1:57

Signing up for insurance through Washington's Health Benefit Exchange? Here are some tips

View More Video