Aerotek is hiring more than 500 in area. Here are the details

The Aerotek staffing and recruiting agency needs to fill more than 500 positions for warehouse, manufacturing and production work.
One of two job fairs will be from 3 to 7 p.m. Thursday (Nov. 16) at the Aerotek office, 32125 32nd Ave S., Suite 150, Federal Way. The other fair will be at its Everett office, 1010 SE Everett Mall Way, Suite 103.
Candidates can RSVP online at www.aerotek.com/careers/skilled-trades/warehouse-seattle.
Aerotek “is seeking candidates for a variety of positions who will be responsible for tasks such as order picking; packaging; stocking; inventory; shipping and receiving; and using hand/power tools, RF scanners, forklifts and pallet jacks, “according to its news release.
“The length of employment ranges from 2-month to year-long contracts with some contract-to-hire opportunities, based on the position. Hourly pay ranges from $12.50 – $18.”
Debbie Cockrell: 253-597-8364, @Debbie_Cockrell
