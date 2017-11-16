More than 500 seasonal Amazon jobs with on-the-spot offers still available in Kent

Amazon is looking for more than 500 seasonal fulfillment workers at its Kent facility.
“Walk in, apply, and walk away with a new full-time job in Kent!” the company’s latest online hiring post says.
The jobs pay up to $14.25 an hour.
Applications are being accepted at Amazon’s Kent staffing office, 21005 64th Ave. S.
Remember to bring proof of ID as required by federal law by completing a Form I-9. A list of acceptable identifying documents is at uscis.gov/i-9-central/acceptable-documents.
More information is at http://bit.ly/2hD7pbp. To apply online, go to http://bit.ly/2zL7IYg.
The hiring runs through Nov. 22 and includes through this upcoming weekend.
Debbie Cockrell: 253-597-8364, @Debbie_Cockrell
