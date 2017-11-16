Amazon is ramping up to handle the holiday rush at its fulfillment centers and sorting centers like their Kent facility
Business

More than 500 seasonal Amazon jobs with on-the-spot offers still available in Kent

By Debbie Cockrell

dcockrell@thenewstribune.com

November 16, 2017 02:49 PM

Amazon is looking for more than 500 seasonal fulfillment workers at its Kent facility.

“Walk in, apply, and walk away with a new full-time job in Kent!” the company’s latest online hiring post says.

The jobs pay up to $14.25 an hour.

Applications are being accepted at Amazon’s Kent staffing office, 21005 64th Ave. S.

Remember to bring proof of ID as required by federal law by completing a Form I-9. A list of acceptable identifying documents is at uscis.gov/i-9-central/acceptable-documents.

More information is at http://bit.ly/2hD7pbp. To apply online, go to http://bit.ly/2zL7IYg.

The hiring runs through Nov. 22 and includes through this upcoming weekend.

Debbie Cockrell: 253-597-8364, @Debbie_Cockrell

