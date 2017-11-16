FILE - In this 2015, file photo, Gao Zhisheng walks past photos of his relatives in a cave home where he is confined in northwestern China's Shaanxi province. Gao's whereabouts are now unknown after a short lived escape from his state security captors. Gao's plight shows what activists say is a drastically deteriorating situation for rights campaigners under the rule of President Xi Jinping, who emerged from a party congress last month as the most powerful Chinese leader in a generation.
FILE - In this 2015, file photo, Gao Zhisheng walks past photos of his relatives in a cave home where he is confined in northwestern China's Shaanxi province. Gao's whereabouts are now unknown after a short lived escape from his state security captors. Gao's plight shows what activists say is a drastically deteriorating situation for rights campaigners under the rule of President Xi Jinping, who emerged from a party congress last month as the most powerful Chinese leader in a generation. Paul Traynor, File AP Photo
FILE - In this 2015, file photo, Gao Zhisheng walks past photos of his relatives in a cave home where he is confined in northwestern China's Shaanxi province. Gao's whereabouts are now unknown after a short lived escape from his state security captors. Gao's plight shows what activists say is a drastically deteriorating situation for rights campaigners under the rule of President Xi Jinping, who emerged from a party congress last month as the most powerful Chinese leader in a generation. Paul Traynor, File AP Photo

Business

Human rights repression in China seen worsening under Xi

Associated Press

November 16, 2017 05:14 PM

UPDATED 2 MINUTES AGO

BEIJING

Activists are describing a drastic deterioration in China's treatment of human rights campaigners as the country's most powerful leader in a generation associates China's rise as a global power with highly authoritarian, one-party rule.

A Human Rights Watch researcher and others say there are more secret detentions and closed-door trials and less regard for due process. Political prisoners are held in harsh conditions and their health is ignored.

Maya Wang of Human Rights Watch describes the situation as the worst since 1989's crackdown on pro-democracy protests in Tiananmen Square. "We feel we haven't hit bottom yet."

China's government rejects accusations of rights abuses but it also says no outsider has the right to challenge its judicial sovereignty and dismisses universal rights as a Western notion that would undermine Chinese society.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • A lighthearted look at Black Friday madness

    More than 90 million people take advantage of Black Friday deals, undeterred by the fact that more people are injured or killed in shopping-related accidents than by sharks each year. Here’s a look at last year's madness of Black Friday shopping at stores nationwide.

A lighthearted look at Black Friday madness

A lighthearted look at Black Friday madness 1:57

A lighthearted look at Black Friday madness
A look at Amazon Key, a new in-home delivery service 1:38

A look at Amazon Key, a new in-home delivery service
Signing up for insurance through Washington's Health Benefit Exchange? Here are some tips 1:57

Signing up for insurance through Washington's Health Benefit Exchange? Here are some tips

View More Video