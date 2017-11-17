Northrop Grumman office in Lakewood to close

Northrop Grumman could lay off more than 40 workers as it shutters its Lakewood office.
The state sent out a notice saying the employees will lose their jobs by January.
Company spokesman Tim Paynter said the layoffs come as a contract for a project with the U.S. Army is concluding.
“The company is working to reassign as many as possible of the impacted employees to other positions within the company,” he wrote in an email.
The Virginia-based aerospace and defense company has more than 65,000 employees.
Kate Martin: 253-597-8542, @KateReports
