Washington Service Corps, Reading Corps seeking to fill 6-month posts

The Washington Service Corps and the Washington Reading Corps are seeking people to commit to six months of service.
The Service Corps offers a chance to help children, adults and veterans prepare for careers and increase their computer and financial skills. Reading Corps members tutor struggling students and plan school and family literacy events.
Members must be 17 years old or older. They will receive a modest living allowance, health insurance, help with child care costs and scholarships. After their service, WorkSource career specialists help connect those who have served with jobs.
Positions begin in December, January and February. For more information, call 888-713-6080 or go to washingtonservicecorps.org.
