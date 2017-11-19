U.S. Sen. Jeff Flake, R-Ariz., speaks to aerospace workers about the current congressional tax reform proposal in Mesa, Ariz., Friday, Nov. 17, 2017. The Republican told aerospace company workers that corporate tax cuts are needed to restore America's global competitiveness.
Business

Trump insults Arizona senator as 'Flake(y)'

The Associated Press

November 19, 2017 05:11 PM

WASHINGTON

President Donald Trump says he thinks Sen. Jeff Flake won't support the Republican tax overhaul, issuing an insulting tweet against the Arizona Republican two days after Flake criticized the president.

Flake was caught on an open microphone Friday saying the GOP is "toast" if the party follows Trump and Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore. It was not a surprising sentiment given Flake's previous criticism of Trump.

In a Sunday night tweet, Trump fired back: "Sen. Jeff Flake(y), who is unelectable in the Great State of Arizona (quit race, anemic polls) was caught (purposely) on "mike" saying bad things about your favorite President. He'll be a NO on tax cuts because his political career anyway is 'toast.'"

Flake's spokesman says the senator is reviewing the tax bill on its merits.

