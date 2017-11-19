Business

Virgin Pulse sets up shop in Providence, RI

The Associated Press

November 19, 2017 11:03 PM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

PROVIDENCE, R.I.

An employee well-being company owned by British billionaire Richard Branson is moving its global headquarters from Massachusetts to Rhode Island.

The Providence Journal reports Virgin Pulse has already set up workstations in the former Journal building in Providence. The company was previously based in Framingham, Massachusetts as a part of Branson's Virgin Group.

Virgin Pulse and Democratic Gov. Gina Raimondo announced last year the company would expand its presence in Rhode Island with the addition of nearly 300 jobs over the next five years.

The state has offered the company $5.7 million in tax credits.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Virgin Pulse is expected to formally announce the move during the annual Greater Providence Chamber of Commerce dinner Monday.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • A lighthearted look at Black Friday madness

    More than 90 million people take advantage of Black Friday deals, undeterred by the fact that more people are injured or killed in shopping-related accidents than by sharks each year. Here’s a look at last year's madness of Black Friday shopping at stores nationwide.

A lighthearted look at Black Friday madness

A lighthearted look at Black Friday madness 1:57

A lighthearted look at Black Friday madness
A look at Amazon Key, a new in-home delivery service 1:38

A look at Amazon Key, a new in-home delivery service
Signing up for insurance through Washington's Health Benefit Exchange? Here are some tips 1:57

Signing up for insurance through Washington's Health Benefit Exchange? Here are some tips

View More Video