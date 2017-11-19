Business

Crews plan to sink boat stuck near Waikiki at end of month

The Associated Press

November 19, 2017 11:09 PM

HONOLULU

Salvage crews worked this past weekend to remove steel sheets from the 79-foot (24-meter) commercial fishing boat that ran aground Oct. 10 off the coast of Waikiki.

Hawaii News Now reports that helicopters airlifted large steel sheets from the ship on Sunday in an effort to get the Pacific Paradise removed by the end of November.

Temporary flight restrictions were put in place near the boat as the load-lightening operations took place. The helicopter transferred the steel to an assisting boat.

Officials still aren't sure what caused the boat to get stuck.

The plan is to tow it 13 nautical miles offshore and sink it.

