Bush administration alums rising in Trump's orbit

FILE - In this Nov. 2, 2017, file photo, President Donald Trump shakes hands with Federal Reserve board member Jerome Powell after announcing him as his nominee for the next chair of the Federal Reserve, in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington. Trump has bashed George W. Bush, and the Bush family hasn't shied from hitting back. Despite that ill will, the White House has found it advisable to draw on dozens of veterans from the last Republican administration for their expertise in running the government. Alex Brandon, File AP Photo