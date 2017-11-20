China's deep ties to Zimbabwe could grow after Mugabe era

FILE - In this file photo taken on Aug. 25, 2014, Chinese President Xi Jinping, right, shows Zimbabwe's President Robert Mugabe the way during a welcome ceremony outside the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China. Under Robert Mugabe’s decades-long rule over Zimbabwe, China grew into one of its biggest investors, trading partners and diplomatic allies. Now, as the African nation appears on the verge of its first transition of power since independence, Beijing is poised to be among the biggest winners. Ng Han Guan, File AP Photo