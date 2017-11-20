European Union chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier arrives for a conference to mark the launch of the Centre for European Reform's new office in Brussels, Monday, Nov. 20, 2017.
European Union chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier arrives for a conference to mark the launch of the Centre for European Reform's new office in Brussels, Monday, Nov. 20, 2017. Geert Vanden Wijngaert AP Photo
European Union chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier arrives for a conference to mark the launch of the Centre for European Reform's new office in Brussels, Monday, Nov. 20, 2017. Geert Vanden Wijngaert AP Photo

Business

EU's Barnier says UK must offer Ireland solutions for Brexit

The Associated Press

November 20, 2017 03:36 AM

UPDATED 2 MINUTES AGO

BRUSSELS

The European Union's top Brexit negotiator says that is up to the United Kingdom to offer solutions on how to settle its border with Ireland and insisted it was not up to the EU to offer compromises.

Michel Barnier told a conference Monday that London would need to provide clear proposals soon if they were to find a way for the U.K. to leave the EU but still have a transparent, open border with Ireland.

He said that "those who wanted Brexit must offer solutions." The EU wants "sufficient progress" on the Irish issue, the rights of EU citizens remaining in Britain and the outstanding bill Britain must pay before the negotiations can move to future relations next month.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • A lighthearted look at Black Friday madness

    More than 90 million people take advantage of Black Friday deals, undeterred by the fact that more people are injured or killed in shopping-related accidents than by sharks each year. Here’s a look at last year's madness of Black Friday shopping at stores nationwide.

A lighthearted look at Black Friday madness

A lighthearted look at Black Friday madness 1:57

A lighthearted look at Black Friday madness
A look at Amazon Key, a new in-home delivery service 1:38

A look at Amazon Key, a new in-home delivery service
Signing up for insurance through Washington's Health Benefit Exchange? Here are some tips 1:57

Signing up for insurance through Washington's Health Benefit Exchange? Here are some tips

View More Video