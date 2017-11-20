Business

January trial set for lawsuit over flood cleanup expenses

The Associated Press

November 20, 2017 05:19 AM

MINOT, N.D.

Trial has been scheduled in early January for a lawsuit that a company filed against the Minot Public School District over unpaid cleanup expenses resulting from the 2011 Souris River flood.

The Minot Daily News reports that a federal jury in Bismarck is scheduled to hear ServPro's case on Jan. 8.

The school district hired the company to clean up flood-damaged schools. The Federal Emergency Management Agency reimbursed all but $1.9 million of the expense.

Minot Public Schools contends Servpro's owner told the district it wouldn't charge anything over and above what FEMA paid. ServPro disputes that.

A federal judge ruled in September that the contract had been breached, but he didn't rule on resulting damages. The two sides held settlement talks, but no settlement was reached.

