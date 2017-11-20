Business

October house sales rise, but pending sales suffer drop off

The Associated Press

November 20, 2017 08:13 AM

UPDATED 3 HOURS 3 MINUTES AGO

PROVIDENCE, R.I.

Diminishing inventory is being blamed for a nearly 20 percent decline in pending house sales in Rhode Island last month.

The Rhode Island Association of Realtors report released Monday says sales rose by 9 percent in October, but pending sales have fallen by 18 percent compared to last year. The association says "diminishing inventory" is the reason for the decline, and the group says it predicts a further slowdown in sales.

The association says the supply of homes for sale dropped by almost 9 percent from October 2016 to October 2017.

There were 1,038 single-family house sales in Rhode Island in October, up from 956 in October 2016. There were 54 distressed sales, down from 99 in October 2016.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • A lighthearted look at Black Friday madness

    More than 90 million people take advantage of Black Friday deals, undeterred by the fact that more people are injured or killed in shopping-related accidents than by sharks each year. Here’s a look at last year's madness of Black Friday shopping at stores nationwide.

A lighthearted look at Black Friday madness

A lighthearted look at Black Friday madness 1:57

A lighthearted look at Black Friday madness
A look at Amazon Key, a new in-home delivery service 1:38

A look at Amazon Key, a new in-home delivery service
Signing up for insurance through Washington's Health Benefit Exchange? Here are some tips 1:57

Signing up for insurance through Washington's Health Benefit Exchange? Here are some tips

View More Video