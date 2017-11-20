Tyson Foods: New facility in Tennessee to create 1,500 jobs

Tennessee Gov. Bill Haslam speaks at a news conference announcing a new Tyson Foods Inc. plant on Monday, Nov. 20, 2017 in Humboldt, Tenn. Tyson Foods Inc. plans to build a new chicken production complex in Tennessee, a $300 million project that is expected to create more than 1,500 jobs when the facility begins operations in late 2019, the company said Monday. Adrian Sainz AP Photo