Read the Seattle area’s pitch to land Amazon’s new headquarters

In this Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2017, photo, large spheres take shape in front of an existing Amazon building and in view of the Space Needle in Seattle. A huge spike in housing prices, traffic snarling downtown, long-time residents and businesses displaced. The dozens of North American cities vying to become Amazon’s second home are focused on the positives of luring the tech giant. But many in Seattle say Amazon’s explosive growth has not been without a significant downside in its birthplace. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson) Elaine Thompson AP