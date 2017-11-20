Read the Seattle area’s pitch to land Amazon’s new headquarters

Want to know what Amazon’s home county proposed to keep the retail giant in Western Washington?
A 110-page document, obtained by The News Tribune, has the details.
When Seattle’s largest company told the world it planned a $5 billion, 50,000-worker campus, it unleashed an economic development firestorm.
A month later, Amazon received 238 proposals, from 54 states, provinces and territories — including King and Snohomish counties.
Never miss a local story.
Proposals were submitted to Amazon in October.
The News Tribune received a copy of the King-Snohomish effort after filing more than a dozen records requests with South Sound agencies seeking information about Amazon HQ2 proposals.
In the 110-page document, not including appendixes, the counties pitch 10 sites, touting cities and towns in Central Puget Sound from Arlington to Tukwila. It invites Amazon to “rediscover the Puget Sound region.”
The company expects to occupy up to 8 million square feet of office space through and beyond 2027, according to its request to cities in September.
It could take that long to link up light rail to Lynnwood, the King-Snohomish proposal states. Transportation details are among those Amazon asks for when considering a location.
The proposal says Lynnwood could be linked to the Puget Sound light rail system by 2024, with Everett following more than a decade later, by 2036.
“Bellevue offers a new urban experience within its growing technology center that will be connected by a 15-minute light rail ride to downtown Seattle.”
Not mentioned is the light rail’s expected completion date: 2023.
Other information within includes statistics about Puget Sound’s workforce, colleges and recreational opportunities.
It also touts the region’s housing as “affordable.” Much of regional media have written about a housing affordability and homelessness crisis since the end of the recession.
The cities and towns that make up the 10 sites within the proposal offer up hundreds of acres for Amazon’s operations.
Read a copy of the submission below:
Kate Martin: 253-597-8542, @KateReports
Comments