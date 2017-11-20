Business

Officials wary of plan for gas liquefaction plant in Houston

The Associated Press

November 20, 2017 11:22 PM

FAIRBANKS, Alaska

An Alaska Native Corp. from north of Anchorage teamed up with energy consultants in an attempt to bring a gas liquefaction plant to Houston, Alaska, but the plan has been met with little interest from officials.

The Fairbanks Daily News-Miner reported Monday that Knikatnu Inc. is in talks with individuals from the area and consultants from global energy giant Siemens to make the plant a reality.

The Interior Gas Utility and Alaska's economic development authority, however, have heard the proposal and are skeptical.

The plan is to liquefy natural gas in Houston and ship it to the Interior by way of the Alaska Railroad.

Proponents say it's a safer, economically viable means of transporting natural gas to Fairbanks. But officials disagree and say they have a better plan in place.

