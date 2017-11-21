Business

San Francisco public transit agency bans weed advertising

The Associated Press

November 21, 2017 05:05 PM

UPDATED 4 MINUTES AGO

SAN FRANCISCO

San Francisco's public transit board has voted to ban marijuana advertising on its buses, trains and shelters, reversing its current policy.

The San Francisco Examiner reports the board of the San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency voted Tuesday to prohibit pot advertising in advance of Jan. 1, when recreational weed becomes legal in California.

There are currently 130 ads for medicinal marijuana on transit agency property from companies such as Eaze, Urban Pharm and Green Cross.

San Francisco Mayor Ed Lee was among those urging a ban on weed advertising, saying such a rule would limit children's exposure to products meant for adults.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

The agency says it will run marijuana ads that have already been purchased.

The agency, known as MUNI, also bans advertising for alcohol and tobacco products.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • A lighthearted look at Black Friday madness

    More than 90 million people take advantage of Black Friday deals, undeterred by the fact that more people are injured or killed in shopping-related accidents than by sharks each year. Here’s a look at last year's madness of Black Friday shopping at stores nationwide.

A lighthearted look at Black Friday madness

A lighthearted look at Black Friday madness 1:57

A lighthearted look at Black Friday madness
A look at Amazon Key, a new in-home delivery service 1:38

A look at Amazon Key, a new in-home delivery service
Signing up for insurance through Washington's Health Benefit Exchange? Here are some tips 1:57

Signing up for insurance through Washington's Health Benefit Exchange? Here are some tips

View More Video