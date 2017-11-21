Business

China's CEFC denies links to alleged Africa bribery plot

The Associated Press

November 21, 2017 07:25 PM

UPDATED 59 MINUTES AGO

HONG KONG

A Chinese energy company denies it had anything to do with a multimillion dollar bribery scheme that U.S. prosecutors say was organized by two businessmen to secure business from African officials on its behalf.

In a statement late Tuesday, CEFC China Energy Co. sought to distance itself from the corruption, money laundering and conspiracy charges filed against former Hong Kong home secretary Patrick Ho and Cheik Gadio.

Prosecutors say the two arranged bribes to secure business advantages for an unnamed Shanghai-headquartered company. The complaint's details indicate it was CEFC.

CEFC said it "conducts its business activities in strict accordance with the law." It denied investment activities in Uganda and having an "interest relationship" with Chad's government.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Prosecutors allege Ho and Gadio were involved in bribing officials of the two countries.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • A lighthearted look at Black Friday madness

    More than 90 million people take advantage of Black Friday deals, undeterred by the fact that more people are injured or killed in shopping-related accidents than by sharks each year. Here’s a look at last year's madness of Black Friday shopping at stores nationwide.

A lighthearted look at Black Friday madness

A lighthearted look at Black Friday madness 1:57

A lighthearted look at Black Friday madness
A look at Amazon Key, a new in-home delivery service 1:38

A look at Amazon Key, a new in-home delivery service
Signing up for insurance through Washington's Health Benefit Exchange? Here are some tips 1:57

Signing up for insurance through Washington's Health Benefit Exchange? Here are some tips

View More Video