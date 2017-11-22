Business

North Carolina's biggest city ponders light rail to airport

The Associated Press

November 22, 2017 05:12 AM

UPDATED 2 MINUTES AGO

CHARLOTTE, N.C.

North Carolina's largest city wants to move ahead with plans to run a light-rail line to its airport.

The Charlotte Observer reported the line from downtown to Charlotte-Douglas International Airport is one of three new lines under consideration.

The Charlotte Area Transit System has made an airport rail line a priority. It also wants to build rail lines east to Matthews and north to Lake Norman.

Building all three lines at once could cost between $5 billion and $6 billion. The transit system has not determined how it would pay for the new rail lines, but a new transit sales tax is a likely option.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

The transit system has hired a consultant, WSP, to study potential routes.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • A lighthearted look at Black Friday madness

    More than 90 million people take advantage of Black Friday deals, undeterred by the fact that more people are injured or killed in shopping-related accidents than by sharks each year. Here’s a look at last year's madness of Black Friday shopping at stores nationwide.

A lighthearted look at Black Friday madness

A lighthearted look at Black Friday madness 1:57

A lighthearted look at Black Friday madness
A look at Amazon Key, a new in-home delivery service 1:38

A look at Amazon Key, a new in-home delivery service
Signing up for insurance through Washington's Health Benefit Exchange? Here are some tips 1:57

Signing up for insurance through Washington's Health Benefit Exchange? Here are some tips

View More Video